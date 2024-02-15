Warwick museum to host exhibition on 'unexpected and extraordinary' stories of life on the county's waterways

​The upcoming exhibition looks at the history of Warwickshire’s rivers, canals and waterways. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

A museum in Warwick is set to host an exhibition focusing on 'unexpected and extraordinary' stories of life on the county's waterways.

‘Tales from the Riverbank’ ​looks at the history of Warwickshire’s rivers, canals and waterways and will open at the Market Hall Museum on March 22.

The exhibition, which has been sponsored by Warwick Boats and the Leam Boat Centre, will explore stories of life on (and in) Warwickshire’s waterways, and highlight importance of the rivers, canals and waterways.

The exhibition will explore everything from ancient river monsters to celebrity costumes on loan from the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: "We are thrilled to be collaborating with Warwick Boats and the Leam Boat Centre on this fantastic new exhibition at Market Hall Museum.

"Our waterways have connected people and places throughout history, and will continue to do so.

"We must protect and promote them as vital assets for communities across Warwickshire, both now and for future generations. This exhibition is just one way we can highlight the importance of our rivers, canals and waterways to us all".

Market Hall Museum is part of Heritage and Culture Warwickshire, Warwickshire County Council’s group of community services responsible for the county’s museum collections, archives, local studies, arts provision and heritage education services.

The service is planning a programme of activities and events that will run alongside the exhibition. For details on events go to: https://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/whats