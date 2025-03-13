Warwick museum to host talk on the role of The Queen’s Royal Hussars

The Queen’s Royal Hussars Museum in Warwick. Photo by Google Streetview

A military museum in Warwick is set to host a talk about the role of The Queen’s Royal Hussars regiment.

The talk, which is due to take place on Thursday April 3 at the The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars in Priory Road, will focus on the current roles of the regiments and its future.

This is part of a series of month talks held by the museum, which was opened in the town in 2022 by HRH Princess Anne.

Speaking about the upcoming talk, a spokesperson from the museum said: “This talk will feature serving members of the Regiment share insights into the current role of The Queen’s Royal Hussars and their vision for the future.

"This will be a fantastic opportunity to hear first hand about the Regiment’s ongoing operations, challenges, and future plans. Plus, we’re raring to see as many of you as possible and will be offering after-hours tours of the museum on the night.”

Doors will open at 6.30pm with the talk due to start at 7pm. Attendees will then have time to go around the museum from 8pm to 9pm.

Tickets, which cost £15 and include refreshments, can be purchased at the Visitor Information Centre inside the Court House in Jury Street, the Lord Leycester or online.

To book a ticket online go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-queens-royal-hussars-the-present-and-the-future-tickets-1277941380069

Tickets can also be purchased directly from The Queen's Royal Hussars Museum by calling 01926 402459 or by emailing: [email protected]

The museum will also reopen to the public after its winter closure on Friday March 28.