Warwick nursery fundraising to help install a piece of life-saving equipment on site

An online fundraising page has been set up.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 15:22 BST

A nursery in Warwick is fundraising to help install a piece of life-saving equipment on site.

The team at Happy Days Nursery in Millers Road have launched an online fundraising page and are hoping to raise a total of £1,200 towards a defibrillator.

Katie Underhill, who is a baby room practitioner at the nursery, said: “We are all first aid trained and thought due to training that a defibrillator would be an amazing addition to the local area.

Happy Days Nursery in Warwick. Photo suppliedHappy Days Nursery in Warwick. Photo supplied
Happy Days Nursery in Warwick. Photo supplied

“We were trained by First Response for our first aid and are hoping to get a defibrillator charity on board.”

Raising money towards the equipment is also a cause close to Katie’s heart. She said: “We have a child with a heart condition within the nursery, my son.

"I understand how worrying and serious situations can be so I would seek comfort knowing that equipment is on the premises.”

To donate to the nursery’s fundraising page go to: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hddefib