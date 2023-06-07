Warwick nursery fundraising to help install a piece of life-saving equipment on site

A nursery in Warwick is fundraising to help install a piece of life-saving equipment on site.
The team at Happy Days Nursery in Millers Road have launched an online fundraising page and are hoping to raise a total of £1,200 towards a defibrillator.
Katie Underhill, who is a baby room practitioner at the nursery, said: “We are all first aid trained and thought due to training that a defibrillator would be an amazing addition to the local area.
“We were trained by First Response for our first aid and are hoping to get a defibrillator charity on board.”
Raising money towards the equipment is also a cause close to Katie’s heart. She said: “We have a child with a heart condition within the nursery, my son.
"I understand how worrying and serious situations can be so I would seek comfort knowing that equipment is on the premises.”
To donate to the nursery’s fundraising page go to: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hddefib