Warwick officially applies for city status in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee competition

Warwick has officially applied for city status as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year. Photo supplied

Warwick, the county town of Warwickshire for more than 1,100 years, has officially applied for city status as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year.

As we previously reported, Warwick Town Council voted in favour of entering the national Civic Honours competition back in October, which will see the Queen confer city status on one or more towns in 2022 as part of celebrations to mark her 70 years on the throne.

An application, put together by a team of town councillors, has now been formally submitted to the Government.

It includes information on Warwick’s history, cultural heritage, civic pride and royal connections through the centuries.

Warwick’s application will now be considered by a panel of senior civil servants and experts outside of Government. That panel will provide advice to Ministers, who will make recommendations to Her Majesty the Queen on which city or cities to choose.

Other contenders for city status as part of the contest include Dunfermline in Scotland, Reading in Berkshire, Medway in Kent, Dudley in the West Midlands, Newport on the Isle of Wight,

Marazion in Cornwall and Ballymena in County Antrim.

Once the Queen has made her final decision, winners of the competition will be announced in spring/summer 2022 as part of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Cllr Noel Butler, deputy leader of Warwick Town Council, said: “We believe our application provides an exciting opportunity to showcase Warwick’s many accolades, from our historic buildings and Royal connections to our thriving local economy, picturesque location and wonderful community.

“We’ve received a great deal of support from organisations across the town, including Warwick Chamber of Trade, Warwick Castle, the Lord Leycester Hospital, and Warwick Schools Foundation.

"Several experts on Warwick and its history have also contributed, for which we’re hugely grateful.

“We remain convinced that becoming a city will not only be a great honour but will bring opportunities for Warwick and its residents, including potential added investment, a boost to tourism and the ensuing knock-on benefits for residents and the local community.

"Putting this application together has cemented our belief that Warwick should be recognised nationally and internationally as a city alongside some of the best-known places in the UK.”

There were no costs required to enter the competition and Warwick Town Council says it followed the guidelines, avoiding unnecessary expense in preparing the application.