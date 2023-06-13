The free event will feature music from a Regimental band, a live Second World War re-enactment, free hot dogs and ice creams as well as activities.

A park in Warwick is set to host an Armed Forces fun day later this month.

Warwick District Council is marking Armed Forces Week with events to celebrate and salute the work and dedication of those who have served or are serving in our Armed Forces.

The community across the district is invited to join the celebrations on Saturday June 24 from 12pm to 3pm with a free Armed Forces Fun Day in St Nicholas Park in Warwick.

It will feature music from a Regimental band, a live Second World War re-enactment, free hot dogs and ice creams as well as trampolines, inflatable slides and free sports activities from Everyone Active.

Information stalls will be available from the Royal British Legion, the Veterans Contact Point and the local military history museums including The Fusilier Museum, The Queen’s Royal Hussars Museum and the Warwickshire Yeomanry Museum.

Visitors will also get the chance to explore these museums, with an activity passport available to collect at the event which challenges people to visit the museums and answer questions relating to the exhibits.

The chairman of Warwick District Council Cllr Sidney Syson said: “Our armed forces community have dedicated their lives to serving our country and it is important that as a district we join together not only to celebrate, but also to say thank you.

“This is a completely free event with guaranteed fun for all the family, so please do come and join us to celebrate and thank our armed forces.”

