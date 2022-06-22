Warwick photographer exhibiting his photos from one of the town's parks that he took during lockdown and beyond

Robert Shuttleworth, who usually takes photographs of European cities, turned his camera on the trees in Priory Park for his Warwickshire Open Studios Summer Art Weeks exhibition. To show off his work he has turned his garage into a pop-up art gallery. Photo supplied

A photographer in Warwick is holding an exhibition of the photos he took at one of the town's parks during lockdown and beyond.

Robert Shuttleworth, who usually takes photographs of European cities, turned his camera on the trees in Priory Park for his Warwickshire Open Studios Summer Art Weeks exhibition.

To show off his work he has turned his garage into a pop-up art gallery.

“With limited travel opportunities through lockdown, I took my camera with me on my hourly walk”, he said. “One tree – a beech at the top of the park – stood out and I captured its changing mood through each season.

"I then wondered where best to exhibit my work and decided my garage was the ideal space, though it needed a good spruce up.

“Better still, access to the gallery is down the lane by the side of the Wild Boar Pub in Lakin Road in Warwick, ideal to view the images and relax with a pint after.”

Robert added: “Over 400 artists are exhibiting across the county in the Summer Art Weeks. It’s great to be part of it.”

The ‘Garage Gallery’ can be found by walking down the lane at the side of the Wild Boar Pub on Lakin Road in Warwick.

The exhibition is open the weekends of this weekend (June 25 and 26) and next weekend (July 2 and 3).