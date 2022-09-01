Warwick powerlifting athlete Karenjeet Kaur Bains shortlisted for national award

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwick athlete Karenjeet Kaur Bains when she was crowned Commonwealth women’s junior under-63kg champion in St Johns, Canada in 2019. Photo supplied to the Courier in 2019

Karenjeet, who was crowned Commonwealth women’s junior under-63kg champion in St Johns, Canada in 2019, has been named in the Sports Personality of the Year category in the Asian Achievers Awards.

She first represented her country aged 19 at the Commonwealth Games in Vancouver in 2015, breaking two British records and placing fifth against athletes four years her senior.

Now in its 20th year, Asian Achievers Awards is recognised as the most prestigious and longstanding celebration of the leading figures of the UK’s South Asian community and their achievements, initiated by public nominations.

Established in 2000, the awards will return in 2022 following the pandemic, hosted by global advisory firm, EPG, and supported by media partners, Asian Voice and Gujarat Samchar, Zee TV and Sunrise Radio.

Across ten categories, the awards received more than 500 nominations, from which the judges shortlisted four per category, evenly divided between male and female candidates.

The judging panel for this year’s Asian Achievers Awards includes Former Deputy Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Bas Javid; Former President of the Royal College of General Practitioners, Dr Mayur Lakhani CBE; COO of Monzo Bank, Sujata Bhatia; music producer, Bally Sagoo; Welsh Assembly Member, Natasha Asghar; and Artistic Director of Darbar Festival, Sandeep Virdee OBE.