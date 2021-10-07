Warwick pre-school calling for community's help in securing top grant to restore its outdoor play area

Emscote Pre-school is calling on Tesco shoppers to vote for its play area restoration project. Photo supplied by Emscote Pre-school

A pre-school in Warwick is calling for the community's support in helping secure a top funding grant to restore its outdoor play area.

Emscote Pre-School has been shortlisted to receive a cash reward from the Tesco Community Grants initiative for its fundraising project ‘Magical Outdoor Play Area for Kids’ - a much-needed restoration project to improve facilities.

To maximise the award, the pre-school is calling for residents' votes in-store at the Tesco branches in Warwick, Leamington and Lillington from October to December.

During this period, Tesco shoppers can vote using the blue tokens in-store to place into the collection box.

Three community groups have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

Emscote Pre-School’s outdoor play area had always been a key fundraising priority but given all of the difficulties and restrictions relating to Covid-19, it had to be cancelled.

In February 2020, the site was also vandalised.

The pre-school says sections of the outdoor play area are in desperate need of repair and updating.

Funding would help provide improvements to existing dilapidated structures - including the vandalised toy shed, surrounding fencing and entrance canopy, whilst also enable the introduction and replacement of items - including mud and sand pit, herb garden and vegetable patch, chalk boards, ball pool and two shaded areas.

Laura Robbins, Emscote Pre-School manager, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have been short listed and can now look forward to beginning the much-needed restorations with fresh energy and support.

"We can’t wait to present the children with their new ‘Magical Outdoor Play Area’. Please support us by popping your Tesco tokens into the Emscote Pre-School Box in-store.”