Warwick primary school pupil recognised for her work in supporting her community

A pupil from a primary school on Warwick has been recognised for her efforts in supporting her community.

Six-year-old Elspeth Simons, who lives in Leamington and attends Coten End School, was recognised with the ‘Little Sunshine' award from Morrisons in Leamington.

The award recognises those who have gone above and beyond in their local community.

Elspeth was surprised in her school assembly by Morrisons community champion Alex Pearson and the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Richard Edgington, who presented Elspeth with a hamper for her hard work keeping the community clean and for raising £727. Photo supplied

Morrisons Community Champion Alex Pearson heard that Elspeth had been supporting the community by litter picking around Leamington, Stratford and Cheltenham but by also raising funds for Leamington-based charity LWS Night shelter.

Elspeth who recently turned six years old aimed to collect 22 bags of rubbish before her birthday.

Faye Simons, Elspeth’s mum said: "After worrying about people in need she'd seen in town she wanted to give her pocket money, so I suggested she can do something to raise money.

"After not being at all interested in a run or walk she settled with on litter picking.

“As it's 2022 and it was 11 weeks until her birthday we settled on two bags a week up to her birthday totalling to 22 bags – this was mostly around south Leamington but also Stratford and Cheltenham.

“I gave Elspeth the option between Shelter or a local charity for homelessness and she wanted to keep the money local and chose the LWS Night shelter.”

Elspeth was recently surprised in her school assembly by Alex and the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington.

She was presented with a hamper for her hard work and for raising £727 – beating her original target of £100 in January which kept being changed due to the high volume of donations.

Alex said: “I saw the post on Facebook and thought how remarkable it was for a six-year-old to think of others and also support to keep our community clean.

“I spoke to Elspeth's mum to arrange a surprise and I also asked for Richard to join in with the surprise at the school assembly as she deserved a massive surprise.