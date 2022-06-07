Warwick primary school pupil surprised with award for her efforts in supporting people in Ukraine

A pupil from a primary school in Warwick has been recognised for her efforts in helping people in Ukraine.

Tilly-Rea Blackburn was presented with a certificate, a gift card and a small Rotary Star badge by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington, who made a surprise visit to an assembly at Westgate Primary School.

Cllr Edgington was joined by Rotary president-elect Keith Talbot, and Rotarian Margaret Morley, initiator of the Rotary Stars project, to make the presentation.

Pictured from right to left: Warwick Mayor Cllr Richard Edgington with a Rotary Shoebox, Tilly-Rea Blackburn and her mother, Margaret Morley, and Warwick Rotary President-Elect Keith Talbot. Photo supplied

Tilly-Rea took the initiative to find small items around town to complete a shoebox with items such as small toys, items of clothing and toothpaste to send to children in Ukraine and others in need in Eastern Europe.

She then went on to complete more and help to pack other boxes before they were sent under the Rotary Shoebox scheme.

Organiser of the shoebox appeal Sue Melville nominated Tilly-Rea for the award in recognition of her help and dedication to ‘make a difference’ to those less fortunate.

Tilly-Rea’s parents were there to see the award presented and remarked on her enthusiasm to help others.

Rotary Stars allow schools to recognise and reward young people for being ‘caring and compassion’ towards others and their environment.