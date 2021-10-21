Warwick primary school pupils help brighten up Warwick hospital ward

Pupils from a primary school in Warwick have helped to brighten up a ward at Warwick Hospital.

Warwickshire-based charity, Kissing it Better worked with pupils at Woodloes Primary School to create artwork for the walls of the Farries Ward, which is for elderly patients.

The focus was on local landmarks, reminiscence and nature to cheer up older patients.

The artwork was created by pupils at Woodloes Primary School. Photo supplied

“The children loved exploring their local heritage, using inspiration from nature at Jephson Gardens and other local landmarks,” said Kissing it Better’s Caty Oates. “They were also inspired by our charity’s logo - a young elephant and an older elephant, making each other smile.”

Dr Reema Mendez from the Farries Ward said: “Art can enrich the daily lives of our elderly patients, making them feel at home and lifting their spirits, while alleviating loneliness and boredom.

"This makes a huge difference to their time in hospital.

"Older patients also like the pictures with people as it reminds them of their own family and grandchildren.”

The artwork created by pupils will be place on the walls of the Farries Ward. Photo supplied

If anyone knows of any schools in the county that would like to help with future art projects for Warwick Hospital, contact [email protected],co.uk or go to: www.kissingitbetter.co.uk