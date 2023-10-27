Warwick primary schools create Guys for town's annual bonfire and fireworks event
Warwick primary school pupils have helped to create Guys for the town's annual bonfire and fireworks event.
This week, the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques, visited Westgate and Newburgh Primary Schools to see the Guys made by the children for the bonfire.
The fireworks show will be taking place at Warwick Racecourse on November 4, where there also will be food and drinks stalls.
There is also the option for a dinner ticket in the Kingmaker Bar with a view of the show.
Members of the Warwick Lions Club will be selling mulled wine, Kimberley Sweets will be back, and Sambassadors of Sound will entertain the crowds.
This year the show is set to music by award-winning Fantastic Fireworks.
Gates open at 5pm and there will be a short children’s show at 6pm before the bonfire is lit at 6.30pm followed by the main show.
Tickets can be purchased online from https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/warwick/events-tickets/warwick-town-bonfire/ or www.warwicktownbonfire.org.uk
Adults and children aged 15 and above cost £8, children under 15 cost £2; and children aged three and under are free.
Organisers the Warwick Lions and the Rotary Club of Warwick, say they are delighted by the support from Warwick Racecourse, which is handling all the ticketing and are hoping for record crowds again this year.
Local sponsorship for the eventhas been provided by Bovis Homes, Geberit, Warwickshire Gin, Wenman Healthcare, Godfrey Payton, Delta Marriott hotels, Warwick Startins Kia, and the pallets for the Bonfire are supplied by Uniparts Logistics.
All proceeds raised from the event go to local charities and good causes.