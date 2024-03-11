Warwick Probus Club No 2 unanimously re-elects its chairman for a third year

Brian Perkins was re-elected to serve as chairman for a third term of office and will be joined by Jonathon Forbes who is vice chairman. Photo supplied

The Warwick Probus Club No 2 has unanimously re-elected its chairman for another year.

At the club’s recent AGM, members re-elected its chairman Brian Perkins to serve for a third term of office with Jonathon Forbes chosen as the vice chairman.

Probus is an organisation of clubs where retired and semi-retired businessmen can meet up on a monthly basis for socialising with a cup of tea or coffee and to listen to a guest speaker.

Warwick has two Probus clubs – and The No.2 Club meets in the pavilion at Hill Close Gardens, which is off Bread and Meat Close.

The club meets on the first Wednesday of each month from 10am to 12pm.

This year the Warwick Probus Club No 2 is marking its 41st anniversary.