Warwick Probus Club welcomes new chairman

Outgoing Chairman Michael North (left) with incoming Chairman Brian Perkins receiving his chain of office. Photo supplied

The Warwick Probus Club No. 2 has welcomed its new chairman.

Retiring chairman Michael North handed over his chain of office to incoming chairman Brian Perkins at the club's annual general meeting last week.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Probus Clubs form a worldwide organisation which exists to give active retirees the opportunity to meet up on a monthly basis to expand their interests over a cup of tea or coffee, enjoy guest speakers as well as being able to make new friends.

The Warwick No.2 Club meets on the first Wednesday of each month at 10am for 10.30am at the Pavilion at Hill Close Gardens in Warwick.

The club is always happy to welcome new members.