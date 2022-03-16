Warwick Probus Club welcomes new chairman

The Warwick Probus Club No. 2 has welcomed its new chairman.
Retiring chairman Michael North handed over his chain of office to incoming chairman Brian Perkins at the club's annual general meeting last week.
Probus Clubs form a worldwide organisation which exists to give active retirees the opportunity to meet up on a monthly basis to expand their interests over a cup of tea or coffee, enjoy guest speakers as well as being able to make new friends.
The Warwick No.2 Club meets on the first Wednesday of each month at 10am for 10.30am at the Pavilion at Hill Close Gardens in Warwick.
The club is always happy to welcome new members.
If anyone is interested in becoming a member call the club secretary James on 07581 578732.