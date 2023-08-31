Warwick Probus No.1 update: 22-mile cycling circuit with a few stops along the way!

Jane Perkin, Andy Syson, Steve McCormick, Kerry Burton, Peter Hambleton, Simon Perkin and Nick Pritchard. Ian Duckham completed the tour but was absent from the picture.

Probus is a nationwide network of social clubs for men of a certain age. However, it is much more than a monthly meeting.

For example, Warwick Probus No.1 has a group of cycling enthusiasts and, fortified by coffee and a pastel de nata at the Portuguese café on Coten End, eight intrepid riders set off north, climbing up the Wedgnock Lane hill, past Prospect Farm, aiming for The Case is Altered at Hatton, only to discover it doesn’t open for lunch on Wednesdays!

