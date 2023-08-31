Register
Warwick Probus No.1 update: 22-mile cycling circuit with a few stops along the way!

Latest report from the Warwick Probus No.1
By Contributed article by John Berkeley, Warwick Probus No.1
Published 31st Aug 2023, 14:43 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 14:43 BST
Jane Perkin, Andy Syson, Steve McCormick, Kerry Burton, Peter Hambleton, Simon Perkin and Nick Pritchard. Ian Duckham completed the tour but was absent from the picture.Jane Perkin, Andy Syson, Steve McCormick, Kerry Burton, Peter Hambleton, Simon Perkin and Nick Pritchard. Ian Duckham completed the tour but was absent from the picture.
Probus is a nationwide network of social clubs for men of a certain age. However, it is much more than a monthly meeting.

For example, Warwick Probus No.1 has a group of cycling enthusiasts and, fortified by coffee and a pastel de nata at the Portuguese café on Coten End, eight intrepid riders set off north, climbing up the Wedgnock Lane hill, past Prospect Farm, aiming for The Case is Altered at Hatton, only to discover it doesn’t open for lunch on Wednesdays!

Changing course, they moved on to the Fleur De Lys at Lowsonford, ready for a reviving lager and lunch. Duly rested, it was back up another hill to Holywell and then heading for home, downhill along the Hatton Flight towpath, where the siren call of the café once again proved too strong to resist! Back in Warwick, they found that they had completed a 22-mile circuit, without any damage or accidents.

