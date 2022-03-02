Warwick pub starts new chapter as 'botanical dining destination'

The bar inside No. 34 Garden & Grill in Warwick. Photo supplied

A new restaurant is opening its doors in Warwick tomorrow (Thursday), marking the next chapter for one of the town’s well-known pubs.

No. 34 Garden and Grill will be opening on March 3 at the former Racehorse pub in Stratford Road.

The venue is the brainchild of Jonathan Carter-Morris and Marc Hornby, who run Kenilworth’s oldest pub, the Virgins and Castle, as well as award-winning catering business Caviar and Chips and Shropshire-based boutique wedding venue Stockton House.

One of the many dishes at No. 34 Garden & Grill in Warwick. Photo supplied

The creation of No. 34 Garden and Grill marks their first joint venture in Warwick, but Jonathan is no stranger to the town after previously running The Rose and Crown in the town centre.

No. 34 is planned to be a 'botanical dining destination', featuring many plants and flowers.

Marc Hornby said: “No. 34 is a brand new concept for us, and for Warwickshire, but we can’t wait to introduce everyone to what we’ve created.

“The Racehorse was a bit of an institution in Warwick, but it’s time for its next chapter.

"We want to see it take on a new life as both a destination dining venue and community pub, bar and restaurant that caters for everyone.

“Its name gives a nod to its location in Warwick - at number 34 Stratford Road and in the postcode of CV34 - but it also reflects what we’re offering.

"We’ll have two menus, one from the garden and one from the grill, offering both plant-based and vegan dishes alongside a celebration of great British farming and quality, local produce.

“We firmly believe that a dining experience is never just about the food, so No. 34 will be a calm space that brings the outdoors in, connecting people with the natural world and providing a

place where they can unwind and recharge, enjoying great food and drink in beautiful surroundings.”

Jonathan Carter-Morris said: “Warwick has a reputation for having great pubs and restaurants and we’re thrilled to be adding to that. We’ve recruited a great team and think we’ve created something really special at No. 34.