Warwick pub to host fundraising event - with a chance to win a signed Brian Lara cricket bat

A pub in Warwick will be hosting a fundraising event later this week.

The team at the Four Penny Pub in Crompton Street is hosting ‘Ales in the Afternoon’ on Friday (September 30).

It will feature sponsored ales and beers and a silent auction to help raise money for Cancer Research.

There will be more than 30 prizes in the auction donated by businesses in and around Leamington and Warwick.

Prizes include: tickets to Warwick Races, a meal for two at The Hatton Arms, tickets to Warwick Castle, a cricket bat signed by Brian Lara and a morning for four on the gallops at Dan Skelton’s Lodge Hill base, with breakfast before at The Four Penny Pub.

A spokesperson from the pub said: “We're starting at 3pm, so come along to satisfy your curiosity, enjoy some great drinks and support a fantastic cause, all in one evening.”