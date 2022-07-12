Warwick pubs and bars launch reusable souvenir cups for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the town's folk festival

The scheme, launched by local pubs and bars and backed by Warwick Chamber of Trade, will allow people to purchase a souvenir ‘Warwick Festival Cup’ from various venues for £1.

The reusable cup can be used throughout the weekend of Warwick Folk Festival, taking place from Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24, as well as during the three weeks of the Commonwealth Games from July 28 to August 8.

Left to right: Phil Baker from Ronnie’s Bar, Rachel Silverthorne from The Eagle, Helen Winters from The Globe and Ben Schofield from The Rose and Crown. Photo supplied

It can then be returned to a participating venue or kept as a souvenir.

Warwick is hosting the Commonwealth Games’ Cycling Road Race on August 7 and will be celebrating the Games, with a big screen and other activities in the Market Square.

The scheme also coincides with Warwick Folk Festival, which attracts tens of thousands of people to Warwick from around the world, including to the town centre’s fringe event, which encourages people to visit shops, restaurants, pubs and bars while they’re in the area.

The poster promoting the new scheme. Graphic supplied

The initiative also comes amid Plastic Free July – a global drive to reduce single-use plastics and create cleaner streets, oceans and communities.

Cups can be bought from: Ronnie’s Bar, Dough and Brew, The Old Coffee Tavern, The Eagle, The Roebuck, The Globe and The Rose and Crown.

Rachel Silverthorne, from The Eagle, who is coordinating the scheme, said: “The Commonwealth Games and Warwick Folk Festival are expected to bring a huge influx of people into Warwick Town Centre this month, all likely to want to enjoy a few drinks at our bars and pubs.

“Rather than see thousands of single-use plastic cups littered around the town, we wanted to do something to help people enjoy the festivities more sustainably and maybe also have a souvenir from their weekend in Warwick.”

Sue Butcher, chair of Warwick Chamber of Trade, added: “We’re always keen to support our businesses in ideas and initiatives they have to improve the visitor experience to Warwick.