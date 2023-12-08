The competition – Young High Sheriff for a Day – was trialled this year for the first time with pupils at Myton School.

A pupil from Warwick has been chosen as the UK’s very first Young High Sheriff.

The concept behind it was to give the winner real experience of the duties and responsibilities that High Sheriffs undertake with the aim of raising levels of understanding about this ceremonial role. Warwickshire’s High Sheriff Sophie Hilleary announced Aaron Dhesi as the winner at a special ceremony and handed a ceremonial robe to him.

During the first part of the autumn term, students from Myton School, (Years 10-13) wrote essays, poems and recorded video clips to explain why they would like to be Young High Sheriff for a day.

The judges said the standards of submissions were very high and, after careful consideration, a winner and two runners up were announced at an event at Warwick’s Old Shire Hall that was made possible by a grant from the King Henry VIII Endowed Trust.

As well as the winner (Aaron Dhesi), the runners-up were Toby Odling and On Tai Yeung.

As winner of the competition, the UK’s first Young High Sheriff, Aaron received a special ceremonial robe, which was donated by Michael’s Civic Outfitters. His day as High Sheriff will begin early in 2024 with a full itinerary of activities.

Sophie Hilleary, Warwickshire’s High Sheriff for the year 2023/24, said: "It was so encouraging to have such an enthusiastic response by the students. Congratulations to Aaron who I look forward to working with in the New Year. My thanks goes to all helped pioneer this competition”

A spokesperson for Myton School said: “It's been a pleasure and a privilege to be part of such a unique opportunity. We've been thrilled with the interest and excitement that the competition has generated. It's always great to see the young people of today being so invested in such a traditional institution and one that they still see as an evolving and important role.”

At the awards ceremony, Sophie Hilleary took the opportunity to also recognise two of Myton School’s unsung heroes with a High Sheriff Award.

They are:

Finance director Jane Burrows for her work during the RAAC Concrete situation where she has worked tirelessly and under enormous pressure to ensure that the cogs have kept turning, whilst planning the mammoth project to keep students in the classroom.

Safeguarding lead Carolyn Haines for her work behind the scenes supporting the school’s most vulnerable students.

More on the winner, Aaron Dhesi

Aaron wrote an essay that reflected on the history and tradition of the role of the High Sheriff and the importance of service to the community. His essay recognised the 'exceptional privilege' of becoming the first young high sheriff and expressed excitement at the opportunity this brought to understand more of the 'rich tapestry of history and tradition.'

Aaron stated his motivation to become Young High Sheriff came from his already extensive community service and voluntary work through the Kissing it Better Charity and was keen to use this opportunity to 'leave a positive mark on his community'.

