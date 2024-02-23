Warwick pupils join others from across the region to perform in youth orchestra concert

More than 60 pupils from over 30 schools were involved in the event on the Warwick Schools Foundation Warwick site. Photo supplied

Warwick pupils joined others from across the region to recently perform in a youth orchestra concert.

The Swan Youth Orchestra weekend course was the first time since the orchestra’s launch that pupils were given a platform to perform, thanks to the partnership between Orchestra of the Swan, Warwick Schools Foundation and the Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull Music Hubs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 60 pupils from over 30 schools were involved in the event on the Warwick Schools Foundation Warwick site.

The Swan Youth Orchestra was also supported by the Warwickshire Music Education Trust.

The professional Swan Orchestra players led coaching sessions for each instrumental group and the weekend ended with a concert.

The Swan Youth Orchestra involves two weekend courses a year, with the next taking place in October.

Debbie Jagla, managing director at Orchestra of the Swan, said: “What they achieved in just two days was bordering on miraculous, with an utter transformation from a group of 61 youngsters who didn't really know each other, to a homogenous group that embraced the joy of playing together to such a high standard.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Richard Nicholson, principal of Warwick Schools Foundation, said: “Warwick Schools Foundation are immensely proud to be the home of such a unique and valuable opportunity for young musicians across the region, and it was fantastic to see the resounding success of the first weekend course.