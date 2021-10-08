Warwick pupils learn about the work of the Rotary Club and the causes it helps

The Rotary Club of Warwick welcomed young students from local secondary schools to their annual scholar’s lunch this week.

Four final year students from Kings High, and Myton sixth forms, together with their teachers, joined Rotarians for lunch. Unfortunately, a resurgence of Covid meant that pupils from Warwick and Aylesford Schools were unable to attend.

Rotarian Laurie Day welcomed the students and said how much the club enjoys meeting them.

Sixth form pupils and their teachers attended at lunch hosted by Warwick Rotary Club. Photo supplied

He told them about the origins of Rotary, and how it offers a readymade network in every town and city.

Laurie then talked about the club’s youth speaking competition, Midsummer Concert, support to the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts, and help for a disabled child to study, as well as Pancake Races and dictionaries.

Rotarian Jackie Crampton highlighted the clubs support to local causes during coronavirus and the Peace Poles which are being planted in local schools.

The club says events such as the Thai festival and next month’s town bonfire will help replenish funds.

Past President David Smith introduced a global perspective with support to children with cancer from Chernobyl; the Rotary global campaign to eradicate polio; Shelterboxes sent to disaster areas, and the club’s connections with Bo in Sierra Leone.

In conclusion Jon Wassall identified local charities which could offer support enabling access to training and grants.

The students responded by introducing themselves and talking about their aspirations, some are already engaged in raising funds and supported people in care homes or lonely during the pandemic.