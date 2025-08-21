Warwick pupils receiving GCSE results 'left in tears' after school tells them there will be no sixth form

Some pupils receiving their GCSE results at a school in Warwick have been ‘left in tears’ after the school told them it would not be running a sixth form for them next year.

Today (Thursday August 21) saw thousands of pupils get their GCSE results across Warwickshire – but on a day that is usually filled with joy, some pupils at Aylesford School and their parents are now facing a dilemma.

This morning when pupils went into the school to collect their results, they were told that they would no longer be able to attend a sixth form at the site.

Now pupils and parents face uncertainty as to where they can attend a sixth form.

Aylesford School in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

Speaking to The Courier and Weekly News, parent Tina Samways said: “We only found out this morning that the school won’t be running a sixth form.

“On a day where pupils should have been elated by their results they were instead crying because they were upset.

“My daughter got excellent results and went from being ‘hey great!’ and the next minute one of her friends came over and said ‘have you heard they aren’t running a sixth form now?’.

“The kids have gone from celebrating to ‘what am I going to do?’

"Most of the staff didn’t even know.

“It would have been good for them to give parents a heads up to say ‘we are unsure if it will be viable to have a sixth form so have a back up plan’.

“There is no consideration for these poor kids or their parents. You now have 20 to 30 kids all disappointed because they can’t go to the sixth form they wanted to.

"If this was the case, why did the school wait until after all the other schools closed their sixth form applications to then open theirs?

"I had contacted them four times in January to see when they were opening theirs.

"They held induction days in the summer and science sessions for them to prepare for A level biology.

“It’s so disappointing and there was no ‘I’m sorry’.

“We are now having to head off to Myton School to see if we can get my daughter in there.”

Other parents have been in touch with the Courier and Weekly News to express their concerns.

Aylesford School have been contacted for a comment.