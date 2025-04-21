Warwick railway station car park set to close for a day so 450-tonne crane can deliver new lift

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The car park at Warwick railway station is set to close for just over a day so that a 450-tonne crane can deliver a new lift.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The delivery of the pre-made lift shaft is part of the ongoing accessibility upgrades at the station.

The concrete structure has been made off-site ready to be craned into position at a later stage in the project this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Network Rail and Chiltern Railways are advising passengers that during the delivery the car park will temporarily be closed.

Passengers at Warwick Station will this week see the delivery of a pre-made lift shaft as part of the ongoing accessibility upgrades. Photos supplied by Network Rail

The closure

The complex overnight movement of the huge structure will see the car park shut for one day from 5am on Tuesday April 22 until 10am on Wednesday April 23 to allow access for the crane to deliver the lift.

Vehicular access for drop-off/pickup at the station will be available at the top of Station Road until 5pm on Tuesday April 22.

After this time, no further vehicular access will be possible until 10am on Wednesday April 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedestrian access to the station via Station Road will be unaffected and passengers will be able to access train services as normal.

Customers are being advised to use Warwick Parkway car park during the closure for journeys towards London Marylebone and Birmingham Moor Street.

Joe Flynn, scheme project manager for Network Rail, said: “The delivery of this lift shaft is an important next step for the scheme and we thank passengers for their patience while the car park is closed to allow us access.

“A lot of the hard work so far has been underground and in the subway area, but passengers will now start to see more work taking place around the platform and station building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re sorry for the disruption at the station but we’re really looking forward to getting these lifts installed so that station users can benefit from this major upgrade.”

Daniel Gillard, area manager (Warwickshire), at Chiltern Railways, added: “I would like to thank customers for their patience while the lift shaft is being delivered, which is crucial for the future upgrades to Warwick Station.

“Whilst the station car park is closed between 5am on Tuesday April 22 and 10am on Wednesday April 23, if you drive to the station please use Warwick Parkway instead for onward travel.”

The accessibility work

Network Rail engineers have been on-site at Warwick station since spring 2024 to install two new lifts which will help passengers with reduced mobility, families with prams and those carrying heavy luggage access platforms 1 and 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past 12 months, engineers have been working in the subway and station building, excavating land and installing more than 50 piles across both platforms in readiness to install the new lifts.

Another key part of the project is work to the station subway. Network Rail said it has been necessary for the subway to be closed while work has been taking place in this area, with a diversionary walking route in place.

Network Rail said it plans to reopen the subway from Platform 1 side at the beginning of July.

The entrance from Platform 2 will then need to be temporarily closed while work continues on this side of the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Network Rail and Chiltern Railways are also due to hold another customer and stakeholder drop in at the station soon, where further information on the project and indicative completion dates for the project will be shared.

Extra staff will be on hand at the station on Tuesday to help guide and assist passengers.