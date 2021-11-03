Warwick railway station gets a splash of colour with new planters

One of the new planters at Warwick station. Photo supplied

Warwick railway station now has a splash of colour after six new planters were placed on its London platform.

The planters, which have replaced six old ones, have been added after work by Warwick Chamber of Trade, with support from Warwick Town Council and Chiltern Railways.

They also worked with the Friends of Warwick Station group for the new planters, which are also self-watering.

Planted by Barn Close Nurseries on behalf of Warwick Town Council, the planters were paid for by a grant from the Welcome Back fund from HM Government via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

The ERDF supports the safe return to high streets and aims to help towns build back after a tough 18 months.

Warwick has already used money from the fund to make other improvements to the town, including planters as well as revamping barriers and a marketing campaign to promote the town as a destination in its own right.

The addition of the planters at Warwick station aims to 'give the best possible first impression to visitors to the town'. A similar project was also undertaken, using money from the same grant, at the town’s bus station in the summer.

Sue Butcher, chair of Warwick Chamber of Trade, said: “We are delighted to use this funding to help our town centre recover and to enhance entry points to the town centre, giving people a great first impression to ensure Warwick is seen in the best possible light, encouraging more people to visit."

Jayne Topham, clerk at Warwick Town Council, said: “Warwick Station is so important as a gateway to the town.

"It is a pleasure to work with Chiltern Railways and the Friends of Warwick Station.

"With the Commonwealth Games next year the town council are committed to enhancing the station expanding Warwick in Bloom with hanging baskets to be placed in front of the station and on going planting on the London Platform.”

Cllr Linda Butler added: “We are very happy to be working with Friends of Warwick Station to replace and plant new tubs on the Birmingham Platform.”