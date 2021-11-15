Warwick Remembrance Sunday 2021 photos: Large crowd pays its respects to those who we have lost in conflict

A large crowd gathered in Warwick town centre to mark Remembrance Sunday yesterday (November 14).

The morning service in St. Mary’s was followed by a short ceremony at the war memorial.

The choirs of St. Mary’s sang a arrangement of ‘They will not grow old”, the Rector, Vaughan Roberts led the prayers, and the Last Post was sounded by Adam Thompson from Warwick School before the two minutes’ silence at 11am.

The wreaths were then laid before a parade around the town.

This year marks 100 years since Warwick War Memorial was unveiled to a large crowd in 1921.

