Warwick resident brings back his charity Christmas lights display

Brian Cook's Christmas display. Photo supplied

A Warwick resident has once again got into the Christmas spirit by bringing back his charity Christmas lights display.

Brian Cook, who is 71, decorated his home in Trueman Close last year in aid of Myton Hospice and Make-A-Wish.

He managed to raise £270, which was split between the two charities.

After the success of last year's display, Brian has once again adorned his house and garden with Christmas lights and decorations to raise more money for the same two charities.

Brian said: "The lights went on December 1 and will be displayed until January 6, 2022, they are turned on from 5pm to 9.30pm Sundays to Thursdays and from 5pm to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

"Reaction to date has been very positive and claims its even better than last year.

"I often get asked how long it takes to stage it - I calculate it takes at least two weeks."

Brian has decorated his home in previous years but last year was the first time he did so in aid of charity.

Brian added: "We have included a number of new lights this year so regulars who have visited the lights in the past will see new features

"Last year we raised £270 would love to at least match that - exceeding it would be fantastic.