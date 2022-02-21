Warwick resident helps create new slogan for town's visitor centre

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington presenting Ashley Garrison-Brown his hamper alongside Paula Fletcher who works in the visitor information centre. Photo supplied

A Warwick resident has helped to create a new slogan for the town's visitor centre.

The Visitor Information Centre, which is inside the Court House in Jury Street, held a competition to encourage people to come up with a new slogan that is inclusive - and to advertise that the visitor information centre is not just for tourists but for residents too.

The winning entry was 'Warwick Visitor Information Centre, Community, Culture and Heritage', which was submitted by resident Ashley Garrison-Brown.

On February 11, the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington presented Ashley with the prize of a hamper.

Liz Healey, Visitor Information Centre manager said: "We love to welcome visitors and locals, we have a great range of leaflets, books and gifts.

"On display at present is the model of the Runaway Tram.

"As the slogan says we are all about community, culture and heritage."