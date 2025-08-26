Warwick resident tackling ‘potentially deadly’ mountain peaks to raise funds for people in Gaza

A Warwick resident is set to take on 15 ‘potentially deadly’ mountain peaks in 24 hours to raise lifesaving aid for people in Gaza.

Felix Arthur-John and fellow activist Reuben Walker are set to tackle the Eryri National Park summits taller than 3,000 feet (914 metres), including more dangerous high-grade scrambles, over September 1 and 2.

They’re aiming to raise at least £1,500 for a mutual aid group based in Gaza named The Sameer Project, which provides frontline support to Palestinians.

To donate visit: https://chuffed.org/project/143419-heights-for-humanity-emergency-fundraiser-as-gaza-starves

Felix Arthur-John (right) and fellow activist Reuben Walker (left) will be taking on the challenge. Photo supplied

The money will go towards the group’s operations in the south of Gaza, mainly to provide emergency food and water as famine sets in.

The 15-peak challenge is also known as the Welsh 3,000 and is often considered one of the UK’s most difficult one-day hikes. The route is about 30 miles in length and involves more than 10,000 feet of elevation gain.

The challenge also includes the infamous knife-edge ridge, Crib Goch, as well as Tryfan North Ridge and Bristly Ridge (featuring the notorious Sinister Gully). The pair will have to negotiate mountain peaks beginning on Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa), then onto the Glyderau, and finishing on the Carneddau.

“We’re aiming to raise money for Palestinians who are facing unimaginable suffering,” he said.

“Like many others, we were feeling powerless to do anything other than post on social media and attend protests as the bombing continues in the enclave - so we decided we’d try to raise emergency funds."