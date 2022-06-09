Warwick residents and businesses invited to information event about Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games coming to the town

Residents and businesses in Warwick are being encouraged to attend an event to find out more about what the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games means for them. Photo supplied by WCC

It is open to everyone, and organisers are particularly looking to encourage those around the Myton Road area of the town, to go along to find out more about what the Games means for them.

The drop-in session will take place on Monday June 27 at Myton School at 5.20 pm and 8pm.

The session will give local residents the opportunity ask questions and find out more information from representatives of Birmingham 2022, Warwickshire County Council and Warwick District Council on a range of topics including; temporary road closures and diversions on Myton Road; parking controls and access permits for residents.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “We are very excited that there are less than two months to go until the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and very proud that the location of the road race will be Warwick and that, with our partners in the district council, we will be hosting this incredible event.

“The Games coming to our region is truly a once in a lifetime event and such a big event will understandably have an impact on residents and businesses in the town of Warwick.

"I hope our residents will take the opportunity to attend this drop-in information session at Myton School to find out more about how they can prepare for the Games."