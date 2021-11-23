Warwick residents and businesses invited to take part in Mayor's Christmas lights competition

Warwick mayor, Cllr Richard Edgington, is inviting residents and businesses to take part in the Christmas lights and window display competitions. Photo by Warwick Town Council

Residents and businesses in Warwick are being invited to take part in a Christmas lights and window display competition as part of the town's festive celebrations.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington, is hosting a best-decorated house and window display competition and entry is free.

Registrations must be completed and submitted, using the online form, before 10am on Monday December 13 to be considered for judging.

Residents can enter both categories and there is a specific category designated for businesses in Warwick.

The competition encourages 'original, creative designs and decorations', to tie in with the festive celebrations

Cllr Edgington said: "I’m excited to launch the Mayor of Warwick’s Christmas Lights competition.

"Are you decorating the front of your house this Christmas or your front window? Register for a chance to win a Christmas hamper."

The Mayor will be looking at any decorations to the front of the house and front windows only. All decorations and displays must be visible from the pavement.

Judging will take place from 4pm on Wednesday December 15 and Thursday December 16.