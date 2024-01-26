Saturday market in Warwick. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

Residents in Warwick are being asked for their opinions for a potential new market to be held in the town.

Warwick Town Council and market operators CJ’s Events Warwickshire are working together to collect feedback from residents and traders on whether they would like to have a market in the town on a Wednesday.

Currently, the town hosts a weekly Saturday market and sometimes the town also hosts speciality markets.

CJ’s Events Warwickshire is also behind the town’s popular annual food festival, as well a several other events in the town.

This year the Warwick Food Festival will take place on Sunday May 26.

Residents and traders are asked to submit any feedback they have about a mid-week market to [email protected]

Feedback should be submitted to the town council by Monday February 12.