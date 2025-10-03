Warwick residents calling for more CCTV in Warwick park due to anti-social behaviour concerns

Residents in Warwick are calling for more CCTV cameras to be installed in one of the town’s park due to an increase in concerns about anti-social behaviour.

Some residents will be putting forward the plea at a meeting being held on Saturday (October 4) which is being held about concerns for safety in St Nicholas Park.

The meeting, which is being hosted by Warwickshire County Council, will be taking place in Pickard Street Community Centre, near the Pickard Street entrance to the park.

It is due to start at 2pm and representatives from council will be attending.

The calls for a meeting were put forward to the council after concerns were raised about the increase in anti-social behaviour in the park.

Over the last year, The Courier and Weekly News has published several stories regarding anti-social behaviour in the past – including nuisance bikes and vandalism – as well as more serious incidents including assaults.

Linda Bromley, from the Friends of St Nicholas Park group, said: “The meeting is being hosted by Warwickshire County Council's Head of Service for Community Safety who wants to hear from residents their concerns about anti-social behaviour in St Nicholas Park.

"It will also be attended by the county's portfolio holder for community safety. All are welcome.”

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: “We were approached several weeks ago by a member of the public who had concerns about anti-social behaviour in St Nicholas Park.

"As part of our response, we offered to meet with the person to discuss any issues they had and see if there was anything we could do to help address them.

"They requested that this meeting take place on a Saturday so that anyone who worked could attend, to which we agreed.

“We are always open to meet with concerned residents at a time and venue of their choosing, if possible.

"We work closely with partners, and we are aware that partners, primarily the police and Warwick District Council, have done a lot of work over the past few years to address concerns – including dealing with people from out of the area who came to the park specifically to cause trouble.

“Our recent meetings with partners show that these actions have had an impact, and this summer saw the park relatively incident free which is supported by police data.

"We hope by attending the meeting we can set out the good work already undertaken and the positive impact it has had, as well as listening to any other concerns our community might have.”