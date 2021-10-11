Warwick residents enjoying new benches at open play area

Cllr Oliver Jacques and Mary Overton with other residents at one of the new benches. Photo supplied

Residents in Warwick are now enjoying new benches that have been installed at an open play area.

The benches have been installed in Eastley Crescent after resident Mary Overton raised the issue of needing places to sit in the area.

They were put in place by the green spaces team at Warwick District Council following efforts by Cllr Oliver Jacques (Wilmhurst, and All Saints and Woodloes ward) and Cllr Neale Murphy (Myton and Heathcote ward) over the last couple of years.

Cllr Oliver Jacques with Cllr Neale Murphy and Warwick resident Mary Overton. Photo supplied

It is also hoped that a noticeboard will soon also be installed too.

Resident Mary Overton said: “The benches will be of great benefit for parents to sit and watch children playing in a safe environment and it will be an asset for the community.

"We would also like to thank the two councillors for supporting us and making it happen”.

Councillor Jacques said “While out campaigning I met Mary and her husband Trevor, and it was clear then that she is passionate about promoting the community in which she lives.

"She made it clear how having seats in the public area would benefit so many people.