Warwick residents gather for dedication service for loved ones

Warwick residents gathered for a dedication service in Warwick town centre at the weekend to remember their loved ones.

Warwick Mayor, Cllr Richard Edgington, and Rotary Club president elect Keith Talbot welcomed more than a hundred people last Sunday to a service of dedication in Warwick Market Square for the Lights of Love on the town Christmas tree which remember those people have lost.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A short carol service was led by Rev Vaughan Roberts, Vicar of St Mary’s Church.

The dedication service in Warwick. Photo supplied

Readings relating to loss of loved ones were made by Rotarian Keith Talbot, the Mayor, town clerk Jayne Topham and Rev Roberts.

Warwick Community Band provided the music and members of Warwick – A Singing Town also provided choral support.

The tree donated by Barn Close Nurseries, is now covered with cards donated by people remembering loved ones and will be left up until the New Year.

There is still time to place a card on the tree, which can be done by completing a form and return to the visitor information centre, Claridges, Torreys, or the Post Office in Warwick.

Dedication cards on the Lights of Love tree in Warwick. Photo supplied