Residents living in a block of retirement flats in Coten End have won their battle to allow rotting timber window frames to be replaced by modern upvc alternatives.

Planning officers at Warwick District Council had recommended that the application from the owners of Westbury Court, which backs on to St Nicholas Park, be turned down because although the property was just 30 years old it was within Warwick’s conservation area.

Rob Young, the council’s business development manager, told the planning meeting on Tuesday (March 29) that the proposals would result in unacceptable harm being done to the conservation area and the setting of the locally listed park.

The council’s conservation officer and Warwick Town Council also objected to the application but the meeting also heard from Coralie Clarke, a Westbury Court resident, who said the modern alternative would save money and give peace of mind to those living in the flats.

She said: “Our existing windows are 30 years old and not fit for purpose, rendering our homes extremely energy inefficient and our heating bills are exceptionally high already.

“Timber windows are way beyond our budget and paying for the old windows to be painted and repaired every few years at a cost of £40,000 means we will never accrue enough funds to replace them.

“We do appreciate the desire of the council to preserve the appearance and ambience of the area - we have pride in our homes which is why we chose to live here and would not consider doing anything that was detrimental to the area or our properties

“But we have studied windows around the park and it is hard to distinguish between timber and upvc - the only thing highlighting our windows are timber is the flaking paint and rotting wood.

“It seems to us very sad that the district council would deprive a retirement community of the opportunity to lower our fuel costs and better insulate our homes because of a comparatively minor change in what is not a listed or historic building.”

There had been 19 letters of support and members of the planning committee voted overwhelmingly in favour of granting planning permission, with just one councillor voting against.

Cllr Terry Morris (Con, Warwick Saltisford) said he walked past the flats a number of times each week and noticed that a number of neighbouring properties had installed upvc windows.

He said: “I really do not understand this. This is inconsistent, unfair on the current residents and fitting upvc windows would be much more sustainable and therefore in keeping with our green agenda. I would strongly urge this committee to grant planning permission.”