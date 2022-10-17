Residents of Warwick are being invited to attend the Autumn Court Leet meeting, which will be held inside the Court House. Photo by Warwick Town Council

Residents in Warwick are being invited to attend the Autumn Court Leet Meeting this week.

The meeting will take place on October 20 at 7pm in The Ballroom, at the Court House in Jury Street.

If any residents have any concerns about matters in the town which they feel are amiss, they can present them to the court for their consideration to be taken to the Lord of the Leet who is the Mayor of Warwick.

What is the Court Leet?

Historically the Courts Leet were the bodies that acted as the upholders of Law and Order throughout England from the Middle Ages until the legal system as we know it today came into force in 1947.

The Warwick Court Leet is one of the few left in the country and continues today.

One of the courts main duties is to receive ‘Presentments’ from residents of the town.

Presentments are matters that residents feel are amiss and need rectifying, or matters which could benefit the town.

If these are accepted by the Court, the Steward will submit them to the relevant local authority.

There are four Courts that take place annually of which the Spring and Autumn Courts are open to the public.

The meetings are also a chance for the public to see the tradition of the historical court that is a living history of a way of managing the town.

