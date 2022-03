The Court House in Warwick. Photo by Warwick Town Council

Residents in Warwick are being invited to attend the annual town meeting next month.

Warwick Town Council will be holding the meeting in the ballroom inside the Court House, which is in Jury Street.

It will be taking place on Wednesday April 6 at 6pm.