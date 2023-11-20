Warwick residents invited to apply for Warwick Mayor's Christmas vouchers

The vouchers are offered out every year and it is hoped that people who do not need a voucher will leave them for residents who do, as the vouchers are not a statutory entitlement.

Elderly residents in Warwick are being invited to apply for a Christmas voucher.

Thanks to the support of the Trustees of Henry VIII Endowed Trust, the Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Oliver Jacques is once again able to issue Christmas Vouchers to residents aged over 70 years living in Warwick (CV34 postcodes).

Photo by Warwick Town Council

Vouchers can be collected from Friday December 1 until Friday December 22 on production of a pension card or bus pass (identification with name, address and date of birth), from Warwick Visitor Information Centre in Jury Street.

In December, the Visitor Information Centre is open from 9.30am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday, 10am to 4.30pm on Saturday and closed on Sundays.

The vouchers are available to spend at a range of shops in the town – including bakeries, butchers, cafes, florists and other shops.

