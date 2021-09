The Court House in Warwick. Photo by Warwick Town Council

Residents in Warwick are being invited to attend the annual town meeting.

The meeting of Warwick Town Council will be held in the ballroom inside the Court House in Jury Street on October 14.

It will start at 6pm.

The Mayor, Cllr Richard Edgington, is inviting all residents of Warwick to attend to hear reports from the council and organisations within the Warwick community.