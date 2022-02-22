Warwick residents invited to attend councillors' surgery to talk about any concerns or issues they have

It is a chance for residents to talk to councillors about any concerns or issues they have about the Aylesford area of the town

By Kirstie Smith, Reporter
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 5:10 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 5:18 pm
Warwick residents are being invited to attend a councillors' surgery event being held near St Mary's Lands

Warwick residents are being invited to attend a councillors' surgery event being held near St Mary's Lands.

The 'drop in' session for the Aylesford Ward area of Warwick is being held on Sunday March 6.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Cllr Martyn Ashford, Cllr Liam Bartlett and potentially Cllr Noel Butler are due to hold the session.

They said: "Following the easing of restrictions, we are delighted that our councillors' surgeries can now resume.

"We are therefore pleased to announce that a councillor's surgery in Aylesford Ward will take place on Sunday March 6 between 10am and midday at the main entrance to St Marys Lands near Bread and Meat Close.

"We look forward to meeting with any Aylesford Ward residents who wish to talk to us about any concerns or issues."