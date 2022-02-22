Warwick residents invited to attend councillors' surgery to talk about any concerns or issues they have

Warwick residents are being invited to attend a councillors' surgery event being held near St Mary's Lands

The 'drop in' session for the Aylesford Ward area of Warwick is being held on Sunday March 6.

Cllr Martyn Ashford, Cllr Liam Bartlett and potentially Cllr Noel Butler are due to hold the session.

They said: "Following the easing of restrictions, we are delighted that our councillors' surgeries can now resume.

"We are therefore pleased to announce that a councillor's surgery in Aylesford Ward will take place on Sunday March 6 between 10am and midday at the main entrance to St Marys Lands near Bread and Meat Close.