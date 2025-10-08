Warwick residents invited to attend this year's autumn Court Leet meeting

The Courthouse in Warwick. Photo by Warwick Town Council

Residents in Warwick are being invited to attend this year’s autumn meeting of the town’s Court Leet.

The meeting is due to be held on October 23 at 6.30pm in the ballroom inside the Court House in Jury Street.

It is an opportunity for members of the community to raise any concerns about matters in Warwick which they feel are amiss, to be considered by the Lord of the Leet, who is the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Jackie D’Arcy.

What is the Court Leet?

Historically the Court Leets were the bodies that acted as the upholders of law and order throughout England from the Middle Ages until the legal system as we know it today came into force in 1947.

The Warwick Court Leet is one of the few left in the country.

One of the court’s main duties is to receive ‘presentments’ from residents.

Presentments are matters that residents feel are amiss and need rectifying, or matters which could benefit the town and/or townspeople.

If these are accepted by the Court, the Steward will submit them to the relevant local authority and they are legally obliged to respond to the Court.

There are four courts that take place annually – and the spring and autumn courts are open to the public.

This is a chance for the public to see the tradition and regalia of the historical court that is a living history of a way of managing the towm.

Today, the Court Leet is responsible for organising the Warwick Beer Festivals and the Warwick Classic Car Show, which raise money for good causes.

To learn more about the Court Leet go to: https://www.warwick-courtleet.co.uk/