Warwick residents invited to help decorate visitor centre's Christmas tree

Warwick residents are being invited to help decorate the town’s visitor centre's Christmas tree.

This year for the Warwick Visitor Information Centre's Christmas tree, which will be on display in St Mary’s Church for the annual Christmas Tree Festival, the team are looking for help from residents.

A spokesperson from the centre said: “We want to show the beauty of the town by representing some of our gorgeous and historic buildings.

"And this is where you come in.

"We are looking for drawings of the following buildings which can be pencil/pen sketches, colourful drawings, black and white drawings or even paintings. The more creative the better: Warwick Castle; The Court House; St Mary's Church; Market Hall Museum; Eastgate and St Peter's Chapel and the Lord Leycester Hospital.

“If you would like to be involved, collect a bauble template from the Visitor Information Centre or email [email protected] if you would prefer one emailed to you.

One of the templates. Photo by Visitor Information Centre

"The templates are also available to download at: https://www.visitwarwick.co.uk/st-marys-warwick-christmas-tree-festival-2023/

“There will also be a competition for best drawing with the chance to win either a £5 or £10 voucher to spend in the Visitor Information Centre's gift shop.

"To be in with a chance of winning, just pop your name and age on the back. Drawings should be returned by November 20 in preparation for the start of the festival November 23.”

For more information call the Visitor Information Centre on: 01926 492212 or email: [email protected]