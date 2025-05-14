Warwick residents invited to raise any concerns and ask questions about racecourse

The ‘Warwick Racecourse Neighbours Forum’, which has been organised by the team at the venue, will be taking place at 5.30pm at the 1707 suite above the main offices. Photo by Warwick Racecourse

Residents in Warwick are being invited to attend an event tonight (May 14) about Warwick Racecourse.

The ‘Warwick Racecourse Neighbours Forum’, which has been organised by the team at the venue, will be taking place at 5.30pm at the 1707 suite above the main offices.

The forum is a change for residents to raise any issues, ask questions and provide feedback to the venue team.

Speaking about the purpose of the event, the team at the racecourse said: “We would like to remind you about a new initiative aimed at fostering open communication and addressing any concerns you may have that we are launching this evening.

“We understand that the racecourse’s events and operations may sometimes raise questions or concerns for local residents.

"To ensure that we are addressing these, and to foster an open line of communication, we are pleased to introduce the Warwick Racecourse Neighbours Forum.

“This will be a bi-annual forum where you can ask questions, voice concerns, and share feedback about our activities.

"Our team will be present to discuss any issues, offer clarifications, and explore how we can work together to maintain a positive relationship with our neighbours.

“We encourage all local residents to attend however if you can't and have any specific questions or concerns you'd like addressed, please feel free to contact us by emailing: [email protected] or by calling our office at 01926 405560.

“Thank you for being a valued part of our community. We look forward to continuing to work together and creating a positive relationship with all of our neighbours.”