Warwick residents invited to raise concerns and issues at Spring Court Leet meeting

Warwick Court Leet will be holding its spring meeting on March 23 2022. Photo by Warwick Court Leet

Residents in Warwick are being invited to attend the Spring Court Leet meeting.

The meeting is being held on March 23 at 7pm in The Ballroom at the Court House in Jury Street in Warwick.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a chance for residents to raise any concerns about matters in Warwick which they feel are amiss, to the court for their consideration to be taken to the Lord of the Leet who is the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington.

Historically the Courts Leet were the bodies that acted as the upholders of Law and Order throughout England from the Middle Ages until the legal system as we know it today came into force in 1947.

The Warwick Court Leet is one of the few left in the country and continues today.

One of the courts main duties is to receive ‘Presentments’ from residents of the town.

Presentments are matters that resident/s feel are amiss and need rectifying, or matters which could benefit the town and/or townspeople. If these are accepted by the Court, the Steward will submit them to the relevant local authority i.e. Town, District or County Council, and they are legally obliged to respond to the Court.

There are four Courts that take place annually of which the spring and autumn courts are open to members of the public.

This is a chance for the public to see the tradition and regalia of this historical court that is a living history of a way of managing the town, and to raise any issues/matters within Warwick.

The Court Leet is also now responsible for organising the Warwick Beer Festival which raises money for local good causes.