Warwick residents invited to raise issues at Spring Court Leet meeting

The Court House in Warwick. Photo by Warwick Court Leet

Residents in Warwick are being invited to attend the spring Court Leet meeting later this month.

The meeting will be held on March 21 at 6.30pm in The Ballroom at the Court House in Jury Street.

It is an opportunity for residents to raise concerns about matters in the town which they feel are amiss.

They can do this by presenting the issues to the court for their consideration to be taken to the Lord of the Leet, who is the Mayor of Warwick.

What is the Court Leet?

Historically the Courts Leet were the bodies that acted as the upholders of Law and Order throughout England from the Middle Ages until the legal system as we know it today came into force in 1947.

Warwick Court Leet is one of the few left in the country and continues today. One of the courts main duties is to receive ‘presentments’ from residents of the town.

Presentments are matters that resident/s feel are amiss and need rectifying, or matters which could benefit the town and/or townspeople.

If these are accepted by the Court, the Steward will submit them to the relevant local authority (town, district or county council), and they are legally obliged to respond to the Court.

There are four courts that take place a year and the spring and autumn courts are open to the public.

The Court Leet is also now responsible for organising the Warwick Beer Festival which raises money for local good causes.