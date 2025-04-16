Warwick residents invited to take part in Easter Walk of Witness

Warwick residents are being invited to join the annual Walk of Witness. Photo supplied

Residents in Warwick are being invited to join the Easter Walk of Witness this week.

The annual walk will take place on Good Friday (April 18).

Residents are being invited to join the walk or meet in Market Place for the service, which will start around 12.25pm.

Claire Harris, event organiser, said: “It is that time of the year that Churches Together in Warwick organise The Good Friday Walk of Witness to a service in Market Place.

“We know this event has taken place since 1986, if not before. We met then at Warwick Methodist Church in Barrack Street and processed to Market Place for a short service.

"We now meet in five churches and proceed to Market Place for a short Service.

"It is an important time for Christians and is both sad and very joyful.”

If you would like to be part of the event they should make their way to one of the following churches, and be there before 11.45am:

• Castle Baptist Church in Castle Hill

• St Mary Immaculate Church in West Street

• St Pauls on Friars Street by the Racecourse

• New Life Church in Friars Street

• Warwick Methodist Church in Barrack Street.

Claire added: “If walking is a problem for you or you feel you are slow, do go to Market Place before 12noon, which is when the walkers will converge there to join the service.

“The service will have music, hymns, prayers and a short talk. We look forward to you joining us.”