Warwick residents invited to take part in the town's annual horticultural and craft show

The August bank holiday weekend will see the return of the annual Warwick Horticultural and Craft Show to the town.

Organised by the Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society (WHAS), it will be taking place inside the Court House in Jury Street and in the Pageant Garden, which is located at the back of the building.

The competitive show displays will include classes for floral art, flowers, vegetables and fruit, and domestic produce, along with special young peoples’ sections for artwork and produce.

The Pageant Garden will host a selection of craft stalls as well as a beer tent, entertainment, a tombola, a plant stall and a raffle. Photo by Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society

The Pageant Garden – which is free to visit – will host a selection of craft stalls selling items including jewellery and gifts, children's items, artworks and edible produce.

There also will be refreshments available, including a beer tent with lunchtime music entertainment, along with a tombola, a plant stall and a raffle with a range of prizes that have been donated by several Warwick businesses.

Entries for the show are to be staged on the morning of Saturday August 23, with the show opening to the public on Sunday August 24 and Monday August 25 at 10.30am on both days.

WHAS members, non-members, as well as seasoned gardeners and novices are being invited to take part in the show.

The organisers are also keen to see young people in the four to seven and eight to 11-year age ranges taking part in the competition.

This year, there is an open class in the floral art section, which is themed to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The ever-popular “WHAS Growers’ Challenge” class is once again aimed at the more ambitious gardening groups, which can be a number of exhibitors from a single allotment site, charity, gardening organisation or similar not-for-profit horticultural group.

All entries will be assessed by a panel of judges and there will be trophies and cash prizes on offer. All of the trophies will be presented by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Jackie D’Arcy, on the Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society said: “Whether entering the show or just visiting, it will be an entertaining day out for everyone.”

For more information and for entry forms go to: www.whasociety.org