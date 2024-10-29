Warwick residents invited to weekly coffee mornings attended by council's community wardens

Members of Warwick District Council's Community Wardens will be attending Warwick Visitor Information Centre's weekly coffee morning. Pictured are Liz and Sheila. Photo supplied

Residents in Warwick are being invited to pop in to weekly coffee mornings, which are also being attended by community wardens.

Every Monday, the community wardens will be at the Warwick Visitor Information Centre to join the public for a chat over a coffee.

The community wardens are the eyes and ears of Warwick District Council and can help to point people in the right direction if they have anything they wish to discuss with them.

Members of the community wardens can be seen across the district, with a focus on hotspot areas for anti-social behaviour (ASB).

Recently, members of the wardens team have been seen at the Warwick Mop and have assisted police in Leamington with tacking illegal cigarettes and vapes.

The wardens main responsibilities include:

Intelligence led patrols in hotspot areas for ASB and neighbourhood crime.

Providing support, crime prevention advice and help to the community and partner agencies.

Dealing with incidents of ASB, which includes education and enforcement of the district's Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs).

Working closely with key stakeholders such as Warwickshire Police.

To develop and promote community safety activity in the district.

Liz Healey, manager of Warwick Visitor Information Centre, said: “Our coffee mornings take place on a Monday and we offer coffee and cake for just £3.

"We started this initiative to encourage footfall and to let the public know what we do at the visitor centre. We are, of course, delighted to welcome the community wardens each week for members of the public who would like advice on any issues, please feel free to pop along.”