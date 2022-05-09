Warwick residents plant tree in tribute to the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee

Margot White with David Howells. Photo supplied

Residents in Warwick recently gathered together to help plant a new tree in their communal garden as a tribute to the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee.

After losing a tree in the communal gardens in Archery Fields in Warwick, Sally and David Howells suggested that it would be fitting to replace it during the Platinum Jubilee Year.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair sourced a Sorbus ‘Autumn Spire’ and this tree was planted in April as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

Dorsey Taylor with David Howells. Photo supplied

In addition to this they also donated a commemorative plaque to mark the event.

They invited both the oldest resident from community around the estate – Dorsey Taylor, who is 90, and the youngest – Margot White, who is five – to assist with the planting of the tree.