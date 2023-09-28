Register
Warwick residents welcome council's backing for new community centre in the town

The area was identified as needing support around 20 years ago.
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Sep 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 10:24 BST
Residents in Warwick have welcomed the decision by Warwick District Council to sign off a project that will see a new community centre built in the town.

Warwick District councillors unanimously backed a plan for a new community building near to Priory Pools around 20 years after the area was identified as needing support.

Local residents and local councillors welcome the start of the Packmores Community Centre project. Left to right shows: Cllr Jim Sinnott, Cllr Simon Pargetter, PAC Secretary Carol Gough, Reeva Beehan, Cllr John Holland, PAC Treasurer Mandy Burford, Nic Ruch and Debbie Behan. Photo suppliedLocal residents and local councillors welcome the start of the Packmores Community Centre project. Left to right shows: Cllr Jim Sinnott, Cllr Simon Pargetter, PAC Secretary Carol Gough, Reeva Beehan, Cllr John Holland, PAC Treasurer Mandy Burford, Nic Ruch and Debbie Behan. Photo supplied
Volunteers from the Priory Area Committee (PAC) currently run a small centre that helps people on the Packmores estate and residents in the surrounding area.

Mandy Burford, treasurer of PAC said: “Out of our small centre we are serving an area containing around 1,000 homes but barely has room for seven people to sit down.

"Despite this, a group of us are delivering services like our Packmores Pantry.

"With the cost of living crisis, there is an urgent need for a bigger space, and I am delighted the council has taken on this project.”

Town councillor and PAC chair, Simon Pargeter added: “I want to thank Warwick District Council, and particularly my fellow councillors Jim Sinnott, John Holland and Dave Skinner for supporting the bid for a new centre.

"It has been a long time coming, but this is an important first step in providing the support our community deserves.

"It will be a place to gather to celebrate as well as improve health and combat loneliness.”

Warwick District Council has now signed off the start of a project and put aside £25,000 to carry out exploratory survey work.

Saltisford District Councillor, Jim Sinnott said: “This hub is needed by a community who have done so much on their own and don’t just sit there and wait for things to happen.

"This centre will support social and health needs as well as providing access to local services, reduce isolation and promote wellbeing.”

Warwick and Leamington MP, Matt Western said: “This is a really important step in securing the community centre that Packmores so desperately needs.

"I know how much work has been put into this project by the Priory Area Committee and the local Labour Councillors so am pleased to see these steps in the right direction.

"I look forward to seeing how this progresses to ensure Packmores gets the facilities they deserve.”

